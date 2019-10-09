FEMA response one year later

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FEMA sent a billion dollars in funds to Bay County residents in the year following Hurricane Michael.

FEMA Bay CountyDownload
FEMA Jackson CountyDownload

That includes $98.5 million for homeowners and renters, $117.2 million in flood insurance claims and $474 million in Small Business Administration loans. The federal agency also sent $309 million to local governments and private non-profits.

FEMA Gadsden CountyDownload
FEMA Liberty CountyDownload

Although Bay County was the hardest hit by the storm it was not the only place that requested help from FEMA.

The agency sent $174.3 million to Gulf County, $36.7 million to Calhoun County, $94.9 million to Jackson County, $20.1 million to Gadsden County and $6.7 million to Liberty County.

FEMA Calhoun CountyDownload
FEMA Gulf CountyDownload

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: 1 Year Since Hurricane Michael

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics: 1 Year Since Hurricane Michael"

Hurricane Michael 1 year later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Michael 1 year later"

WTS Mayor Margo Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTS Mayor Margo Anderson"

Panama City Police looking for two suspects involved in Tuesday night shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Police looking for two suspects involved in Tuesday night shooting"

PCB PD to host 28th annual Cops n' Kids event

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB PD to host 28th annual Cops n' Kids event"

FL Dept. of Health says now is the time to get your flu shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Dept. of Health says now is the time to get your flu shot"
More Local News