FEMA response one year later

FEMA sent a billion dollars in funds to Bay County residents in the year following Hurricane Michael.

That includes $98.5 million for homeowners and renters, $117.2 million in flood insurance claims and $474 million in Small Business Administration loans. The federal agency also sent $309 million to local governments and private non-profits.

Although Bay County was the hardest hit by the storm it was not the only place that requested help from FEMA.

The agency sent $174.3 million to Gulf County, $36.7 million to Calhoun County, $94.9 million to Jackson County, $20.1 million to Gadsden County and $6.7 million to Liberty County.