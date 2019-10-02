FEMA reimbursing Mexico Beach $26.6 million

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Federal aid is heading to Mexico Beach.

F.E.MA. is sending almost $27 million to the city as reimbursement for debris removal after Hurricane Michael.

This comes less than a week after the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced that $1.1 million would be going toward Mexico Beach recovery efforts.

According to officials in Mexico Beach, the total cost of the recovery efforts is around $233 million.

So far, they’ve been reimbursed for around $8.3 million, not including the recent funds from the governor, and $4.2 million donated to the area.