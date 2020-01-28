FEMA reimbursing Jackson County nearly $2.5 million

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–In the days following Hurricane Michael, Jackson County spent a significant amount of money to keep the community safe. Now, the County is finally seeing a full reimbursement.



On Friday, FEMA announced that the county was approved for an additional $2.5 million to cover emergency protective measures taken after the storm.​ Those measures include search and rescue, replacing road signs, evacuation, and sheltering.​



After the storm, the County expended nearly $3.8 million of their own funds for emergency procedures.​



The County says that receiving the final reimbursement allows them to continue on their road to a quicker recovery.​



“Having that money reimbursed is very helpful and it will help us especially as we go into this next year and we begin the budget process again. It will kind of help you know enable us to re look at reinstating different areas that needed to be cut,” said Kristie Cloud, the Public Information Officer for Jackson County.​



The County originally received a partial reimbursement earlier last year. These new funds will cover the remaining expenses left unreimbursed.