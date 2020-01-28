FEMA reimbursing Jackson County nearly $2.5 million

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–In the days following Hurricane Michael, Jackson County spent a significant amount of money to keep the community safe. Now, the County is finally seeing a full reimbursement.

On Friday, FEMA announced that the county was approved for an additional $2.5 million to cover emergency protective measures taken after the storm.​ Those measures include search and rescue, replacing road signs, evacuation, and sheltering.​

After the storm, the County expended nearly $3.8 million of their own funds for emergency procedures.​

The County says that receiving the final reimbursement allows them to continue on their road to a quicker recovery.​

“Having that money reimbursed is very helpful and it will help us especially as we go into this next year and we begin the budget process again. It will kind of help you know enable us to re look at reinstating different areas that needed to be cut,” said Kristie Cloud, the Public Information Officer for Jackson County.​

The County originally received a partial reimbursement earlier last year. These new funds will cover the remaining expenses left unreimbursed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation"

Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement"

Marianna K8 School Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna K8 School Update"

common core being replaced

Thumbnail for the video titled "common core being replaced"

Flu season still upon us

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu season still upon us"

Suspect sentenced to life in prison for lineman deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect sentenced to life in prison for lineman deaths"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.