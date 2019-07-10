FEMA reimburses Department of Military Affairs for Hurricane Michael expenses

PANAMA CITY, FL – OCTOBER 15: Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard pass out water and MRE meals to victims of Hurricane Michael on October 15, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10, as a category 4 storm causing massive damage and claiming more that 15 […]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – FEMA has approved $4,033,772 to the state of Florida to assist the Florida Department of Military Affairs with reimbursement for the costs of emergency protective measures following Hurricane Michael under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

FEMA funds will reimburse the department for actions it took following the October 2018 storm to provide search and rescue efforts and aviation reconnaissance area wide for assessing damage on the ground, as well as medical care and transport for injured National Guardsmen.

Other actions included providing assistance to the Florida Department of Transportation for road clearing and supplying equipment and assessment of 26 counties for the identification of logistic-staging areas.

This is an Expedited Project, which is awarded at 50 percent of eligible costs incurred. The remaining 50 percent of the grant is awarded once applicants provide all supporting documentation for the project. The total project cost is $8,067,545.

The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for the project after its final approval.

Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with the applicant to finalize the grant and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations, including houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.