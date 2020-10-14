FEMA mobile registration centers located in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Sally caused damage to many home-owners in the county, and now they can easily register for assistance.

Residents who have suffered losses can register and file for disaster assistance with FEMA right in the county. Until the end of October, they will be visiting different areas in the county that were affected by Sally’s weather events.

Starting Wednesday, FEMA will be at Gene Hurley Park until October 17.

Then they will move to the Freeport Sports Complex until October 21.

Finally, traveling to South Walton’s Boys and Girls Club to spend two weeks there.

“We’re rotating it throughout the county because the county got damaged in three different areas, three main areas,” said Jeff Goldberg the Emergency Management Director for Walton County. “If you feel you have any FEMA damages or any damages due to sally, go ahead and apply. The worst that can happen, is FEMA could say no we cant assist you.”

Those FEMA mobile registration centers will be at those three areas within Walton until October 28.