FEMA: Don't see 'ineligible' and lose hope

CALLAWAY, Fla. - FEMA Disaster Recovery centers are opening in some of Bay County's hardest hit areas. FEMA representatives call them a " one-stop-shop" with people available to answer questions face-to-face. The new one is located at the John B. Gore park in Callaway. The other one is located at the Bay County library . Both centers will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

"By the looks of Callaway, it's obvious that people here have been through some traumatic experiences," Victor Inge, a FEMA external affairs officer, said. "We want to help. We're not here to tell people no."

More than 50,000 people in our area have registered for FEMA aid since Hurricane Michael and p eople are now beginning to get mail from them. Many of you have reached out to us on social media with concerns. Several people said they've been told they're ineligible for FEMA aid.

Inge says it's not the end of the road for those people.

"There are many ways that someone's eligibility could be called into question, not determined ineligible, but we need further information," he said.

Though not everyone will receive disaster assistance in the end, he urges people to stay in contact with FEMA and be their own advocates. "Most of the time, it's simple issues that could be worked out and we can move forward with your eligibility," he said.

For the many people without homes, and nowhere to go, FEMA housing units, sometimes in trailer form, could be granted to you.

However, now three weeks since Michael, and when we'll start seeing homes on the ground is still unknown. "W hile we're seeing some signs of recovery, we want you to understand that this is a marathon, it's not a sprint," Inge said.

The county is working with FEMA and submitted a request for temporary housing on October 23.

On Thursday, Bay County commissioner Griff Griffitts said that only 100 people out of the more than 50,000 who've applied have been approved for FEMA temporary housing.



