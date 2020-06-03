FEMA awards $252 million to Florida for COVID-19 operations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that Florida will receive nearly $252 million from the Federal Emergency Managment Agency to reimburse costs associated with the COVID-19 response.

“Florida’s targeted and data-driven approach to fighting COVID-19 and our actions to protect the most vulnerable have flattened the curve in Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said in a news release. “These additional funds will further our efforts to epedite critical projects as we move forward our safe, smart, step-by-step plan for Florida’s recovert. I thank the President, FEMA, and the many hard-working health care workers and first responders who have responded swiftly and approprately to the challenges presented by this pandemic.”

“Never before has our nation seen a time when all 50 states had a disaster declaration from FEMA, and so we knew how critical it would be to work closely with our federal partners and get these requests in early,” Federal Department of Emergency Managment Director Jared Moskowitz stated. “We strategically submitted large projects to be expidited, allowing Florida to receive one of the largest awards so far in the county.”

The funds are awarded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant proram, which is a key source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

For more information on Florida’s response to COVID-19, visit https://floridadisaster.org/covid19.

