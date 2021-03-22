FEMA approves more than $7 million in Hurricane Michael costs

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA approved three projects worth more than $7 million for the state of Florida to reimburse the city of Callaway and Gulf County for eligible costs of emergency work and permanent repairs following Hurricane Michael, FEMA officials wrote Monday.

Callaway is receiving more than $5.7 million for two projects: A grant of $3,547,957 will reimburse the city for debris removal operations; and a second grant of $2,176,889 will fund permanent repairs to the Callaway Cemetery, Veterans Park, Brittany Wood Park, Callaway Sport Complex, Gore Park, Collinfurst Park, Patterson Park, and citywide retention pond fencing.

Gulf County is receiving $1,285,370 for the cost of preparing for and responding to the storm, including removal of downed trees, evacuation support and shelter operations.

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.