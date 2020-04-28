FEMA approves Lynn Haven properties for debris removal and demolition

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven has received approval from FEMA to move forward with removing debris and demolishing properties in the city.

The city submitted 85 properties to be reviewed for FEMA’s Private Property Debris Removal Program.

FEMA approved 27 of the properties, declined 1, and the rest remain under review.

Some of the properties will be completely demolished while others will only have debris removed.

The work will be done by Crowder Gulf, a company that has worked closely with Lynn Haven throughout their recovery efforts.

“We have a team that’s already in place that was part of a contract during the storm that’s ready to go in terms of doing the debris removal and demolition but there are a couple other things that we have to go through first before we begin this process,” said Lynn Haven’s City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Before working on the properties, the contractors will review them to ensure they have no environmental features or historical ties to the city.

A list of the approved sites can be found on the agenda for the city’s meeting on April 28th.