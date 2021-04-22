FEMA approves $7.18 million for Bay District

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved $7,184,574 for Bay District Schools for Hurricane Michael costs.

District leaders said the costs and damages from Hurricane Michael are more than $400 million.

“The funds reimburse the district for the cost of inspections and emergency repairs to 42 buildings throughout the system, as well as water remediation to those facilities after the storm. Previously, FEMA awarded $355,464 for these costs,” FEMA officials wrote in a news release.

They added that FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. FDEM works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

