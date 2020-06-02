FEMA approves $11 million for Bay District Hurricane Michael recovery expenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved an additional four projects totaling $10,957,490 for the state of Florida to reimburse Bay District Schools for Hurricane Michael recovery work.

Grant funds reimburse Bay District Schools for permanent repairs to Jinks Middle School, Springfield Elementary School and Tyndall Elementary School. Additionally, funds cover the costs of hurricane damaged contents at Merritt Brown Middle School, such as desks, chairs and file cabinets.

FEMA has already approved $50.7 million for Bay District School’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses bringing the total to nearly $61.7 million.

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

