Felony Withheld, Probation Ordered at Wilson Sentencing

Panama City, Fla. - After being convicted of a felony, former prosecutor Greg Wilson got a reprieve during his Monday afternoon sentencing.

Wilson, a former prosecutor and the former second in command at the State Attorney's office, was previously convicted of a misdemeanor and a felony.

He passed notes from one inmate to another at the Bay County Jail and then lied about it during an investigation.

During sentencing today, Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet withheld the guilty adjudication on the felony count.

Overstreet ordered Wilson to serve 36 months of probation, pay court costs and fines and write a letter of apology to Major Rick Anglin, the jail's warden, Sheriff Tommy Ford and Wilson's colleagues in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

At a later date, the Florida Supreme Court will decide whether Wilson will be disbarred or face lesser punishment.

