Felon charged with trafficking meth

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (BCSO) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division has made an arrest and seized cash, a firearm, and a pound of crystal meth.

Mario G Bradley

Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at an apartment on Panama City Beach yesterday, March 9, 2021. During the search, investigators found just over one pound of crystal methamphetamine, approximately one ounce of powder cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine, and prescription medication. Investigators also found a loaded pistol. The occupant of the apartment, Mario Bradley, is a convicted felon and has previously served time in prison on drug charges. He is currently on probation for separate charges.

Mario G Bradley, age 41, was charged with Trafficking More Than 200 Grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Counterfeit Driver’s License, Failure to Register as a Convicted Felon, Violation of Probation, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.