Feeding the Gulf Coast holds food drive on Thursday

Pastor Phyllis Grier braved the thunderstorm that broke over Panama City on Wednesday afternoon. She had to prepare for her food drive the next day.

Grier, Goshen Evangelistic Ministries pastor, partnered with non-profit Feeding the Gulf Coast to hold a reoccurring food drive starting this Thursday morning over the next few months to support Bay County and the surrounding communities.

The line for the food drive will begin on Kraft Avenue at 10 a.m. People must fill out a form when they arrive providing the amount of people are in each household and contact information for future events. Benita Halstead, Grier’s daughter, said they want to be able to reach back out when more food is available.

Grier said that Goshen is in a neighborhood where people, before and after Hurricane Michael devastation, where children regularly go hungry and “people are still living in substandard conditions.”

Grier said that she prayed for her church to serve this area. Grier is also regularly involved in feeding the homeless through Goshen.