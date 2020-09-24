Feeding the Gulf Coast gives out 10,000 pounds of food to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Many families across Bay County will not go to bed hungry. Feeding the Gulf Coast spent Thursday afternoon giving out 10,000 pounds of food. The organization partnered with A Hand Up, Eastgate Fellowship in Panama City, and Truth Fellowship to pull off the event.

Dozens of cars piled into the parking lot at Eastgate to receive the free boxes of food. They gave out all kinds of non-perishable items, vegetables, bread, and dairy products.

Since COVID-19 began, A Hand Up says the need for food distributions has skyrocketed and they’re just happy to help.

“We know that Hurricane Sally did come through this area and flooded out some places so we definitely know that people had time off of work so this is going to be a great help to people in need today,” said Justin Best, A Hand Up’s Vice President.

Best says a hand up is planning on doing another food distribution in Lynn Haven in the coming weeks. We’ll have more information on that event as it becomes available.