PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — FedEx has chosen to build its new facility in Panama City.

At a Thursday morning grand opening ceremony at the new FedEx Ground site on Commerce Boulevard local leaders said they are anticipating major job growth.

“The initial phase, first phase, there’ll be over 200 jobs and as you see from the footprint of the building, there’s room for expansion,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said. “So as the company grows and continues to provide service to the customers in this area, they will continue to grow on this side as well.”

Hardin said the building is designed to be their regional distribution headquarters.

It will serve customers from Pensacola all the way to Tallahassee.

“This facility will have the capacity to safely and efficiently sort up to 4,800 packages per hour,” FedEx Ground Facility Senior Manager Ronnie Stephenson said. “That will enable us to provide faster, more reliable service to the Panama City area and beyond.”

Officials said it was very competitive to get this $55 million capital investment in the area.

“Without this certified site, the development you see here today would have been impossible,” Panama City Port authority Chairman Harvey Hollingsworth said. “The certification allowed this opportunity.”

The new development also brings the possibility of future growth.

“The city and the county are going to be working to complete the road into the entrance and that’ll be good for what we do as economic developers because it’ll open up even more property for us to bring even more businesses to this certified site,” Hardin said.

If you’d like to apply for a job at this new FedEx facility go to click here for a link to their website.