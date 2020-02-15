Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta works with Panama City in recovery efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President, Raphael Bostic, made a stop in Panama City Friday to learn about the recovering and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Michael.

Bostic met with Mayor Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to talk through issues that are still being faced in our area, including the lack of clear title of getting insurance and loans, economic and workforce development and affordable housing.

He also toured Panama City in a helicopter with Sheriff Ford to see the condition that Bay County is still in.

Bostic says through his community and economic development group, they hope to work with local communities, like Panama City, to work to find solutions and put those solutions in place.

“This is one area where we have a chance to get out ahead of things and start to wrestle with these issues, develop policies and approaches in ways that can really help the next round of experiences that are in this category,” Bostic said.

Bostic is responsible for all the bank’s activities, including monetary policy, bank supervision and regulation, and payment services.

