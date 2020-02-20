Federal Raid ongoing at Neuro Pain Center

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Local and federal authorities raided the Neuro Pain Center on Cove Boulevard in Panama City Thursday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the raid. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted federal agents, the agency confirmed.

“Pain is extremely personal and may radically impact a person’s quality of life,” according to a statement on the Neuro Pain Center website. “At The NPC, our number one goal is to reduce or eliminate pain in such a way as to improve quality of life without introducing causing other complicating issues.”

The center uses, “a full array of complementary modalities to treat the whole person, rather than simply isolating one part. These therapies include pharmacologic therapies, Chiropractic care, physical therapy, sleep improvement, and interventional pain procedures.”

The center also describes itself as a place where pain physicians are like artists.

“Because of the complex array of underlying conditions, individual responses to different combinations of therapy, and various treatment options, in some ways, our pain physicians are more like artists,” they wrote. “Each patient is, therefore, more like a work of art. The NPC, physicians work diligently from our therapeutic palette to ensure that each patient turns out like a “masterpiece”.”

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information as it becomes available.