Federal prosecutor sent subpoena to school system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Bay District school officials have received and complied with a subpoena in an ongoing federal investigation.

News 13 was the first to report on this issue last month when the City of Lynn Haven also received a subpoena in what appears to be an ongoing probe into companies that took part in cleanup and debris removal after Hurricane Michael.

Bay District was ordered on April 26 to turn over all records and documents relating to Hurricane Michael clean up or debris removal performed by GAC Contractors, Inc., Erosion Control Specialists, Inc. or Greenleaf Lawn Care including but not limited to bids, quotes, contracts, and other documents.

Investigators are also seeking any email and text communications.

A similar subpoena was sent to Lynn Haven at about the same time for information on Erosion Control Specialists and Greanleaf Lawn Car.

The companies named in the subpoenas declined to comment. A call to the FBI went unreturned Thursday.