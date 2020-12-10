Federal prosecutor announces new indictment coming Friday

Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of
Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The federal prosecutor who is handling corruption cases in Lynn Haven and Holmes County has announced that another indictment is coming Friday.

Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, will host a virtual news conference about an indictment of “statewide significance.”

“U.S. Attorney Keefe will be joined by representatives from the law enforcement agencies who
conducted the investigation leading to this indictment,” officials added in the news release.

Details of the indictment, like who is being indicted and whether or not the indictment connects to other local cases, was not released Thursday.

