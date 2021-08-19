Federal investigators subpoena records from Gulf County, Port St. Joe

The FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the GAC office Thursday. The FBI said the search was part of an ongoing federal investigation.

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI is continuing to seek answers from a local company in connection to work they did after Hurricane Michael.

Apparently, the investigation has taken them to Gulf County and Port St. Joe. The FBI sent subpoenas to the two municipalities seeking documents about GAC Contractors, Inc., and Ashbritt, Inc. News 13 was the first on the scene earlier this month when federal investigators searched GAC offices in Panama City.

These latest subpoenas ask for any records or documents connected to projects performed by the two companies along with FEMA reimbursements from October 10, 2018, until the present day. Hurricane Michael struck the Panhandle on October 10, 2018.

The subpoenas also seek invoices from County Attorney Jeremy Novak, former Port St., Joe City Attorney Adam Albritton, and invoices from Constitution Title, LLC. The registered agent for Constitution Title, LLC. is Novak, according to Florida corporation records.

Albritton, the former city attorney for both Lynn Haven and Port St. Joe, and GAC have already been named in previous indictments though no one at GAC is charged with a crime.

Albritton is one of four defendants, along with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonious Barnes, and Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch awaiting trial on fraud and bribery charges in connection to projects done in that city both before and after Hurricane Michael.

As is normal in ongoing investigations the FBI declined to comment.

Ethan Way, an attorney who is representing Gulf County during the investigation, said he believes the subpoenas are connected to the Lynn Haven investigation and have nothing to do with Gulf County. He added that the county would, “respond appropriately.”