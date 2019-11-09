Federal Government sends over 380 million dollars to Florida for timber industry after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The federal government announced Friday that more than 380 million dollars are coming into Florida to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts. 

The money is given as a disaster relief block grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help the timber industry and farms devastated by the storm.

Nikki Fried’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services along with the Florida Division of Emergency Management will allocate the grants to residents on an application basis. 

Florida Representative, Jason Shoaf, says this will help residents in the timber industry get back on their feet. 

“The federal government has never done this before,” said Shoad. “We are so excited that they finally agreed to give the state of Florida 380 million dollars to help the timber owners recoup that value lost after the storm.”

The funding will need to be finalized by the state before beginning the application process. Shoaf says they hope the money will come into the state within the next 30 to 60 days. 

