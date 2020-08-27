Federal authorities subpoena records from City of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal authorities have issued a subpoena to the city of Panama City Beach.

The subpoena demands any bids or other documents from GAC Contractors, any agendas or meeting minutes involving GAC, documents involved Hurricane Michael projects and FEMA reimbursements.

Investigators are also seeking invoices from GAC, GAC Co-owner Derwin White, and GAC employees.

The subpoena also demands any documents regarding the advertising for the city manager and the hiring of Mario Gisbert, the city’s former city manager. Any contracts and invoices for services provided by ZHA incorporated, Jennifer Wolgamott and any entity affiliated with Jennifer Wolgamott.

The demand includes any and all documents and photos during the inspection and certification of occupancy for a Holiday Inn Express at 12907 Front Beach Road.

Prosecutors also want any financial disclosures and gift disclosure forms filed by all public officials including the mayor, city commissioner, city manager, department heads. This portion specifically names Mario Gisbert, Kelly Jenkins and Kathy Younce.

They are also demanding any communications between Gisbert, Younce, Jenkins, White, Wolgamott, Andrew Rowell and Steven Clements.