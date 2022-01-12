FDOT to start repaving Beach Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Drivers should soon see major roadwork beginning on Beach Drive in Panama City.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are currently doing prep work before the heavy equipment hit’s the pavement.

The $4 million project will stretch 3.3 miles from 15th Street to 6th Street and then east to Harrison Avenue.

FDOT officials said different sections of the road will be worked on at different times.

“We will be operating in that area at different times just based on the location so the area in St. Andrews, you’ll probably see a lot of that work occurring during the nighttime hours and then the work that will be going on on Beach Drive which is mostly residential you’ll see work going on there during the day,” FDOT Public Information Director Ian Satter said.

He also said this project will also focus on making Beach Drive safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“As part of the resurfacing project, we do striping to enhance our pedestrian and bicycle facilities in that area so as we work through these projects we will be adding additional features to help out our bicyclists that travel that area, especially through St. Andrews where we are seeing an additional amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic through there,” Satter said. “So we are adding those additional safety features to improve the mobility of vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians in a more safe manner.”

Additional improvements include adding lighting at the East Caroline Boulevard pedestrian crossing, upgrading sidewalks to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and resurfacing Johnson Bayou Bridge.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.