FDOT seeking input on Dupont Bridge

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Transportation says the Dupont Bridge has met its life expectancy, and they’re asking for the community’s input on what structure will replace it.

FDOT is hosting a meeting Thursday to answer questions and get feedback on three proposed alternative structures for the area that connects Parker to Tyndall Air Force Base.

FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter says while the Dupont Bridge is structurally sound right now, there are ongoing maintenance projects.

“The maintenance costs will just continue to climb into the future, so it’s more prudent with taxpayer dollars to actually replace the bridge,” Satter said.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Parker United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located at 908 S. Tyndall Parkway.

If you can’t make the meeting, there is a 10-day period to receive public comment, and the information will be posted online beginning Friday morning.

“We do need to hear from the public because obviously this is a bridge that they use…so we want to make sure that we’re getting their input as we move forward with the design when that phase comes up,” Satter said.

Satter says construction is expected to start in 2024.