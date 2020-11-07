FDOT says 23rd Street Flyover is weeks from completion, provides road updates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–For more than three years, motorists have observed the 23rd Street Flyover go from a conceptual drawing to a fully functional roadway. Now, it’s just weeks from being done. The Florida Department of Transportation says they’re excited for it to be complete and that they’re already reaping the benefits.

“We got a couple of weeks left doing some final touches here but people have been using the flyover for months now and it’s been a successful project in Bay County,” said Satter.

The entire project is on track to be complete by early December.

“All of the lanes are fully open and operational for traffic here and they have been for several months and we’ve seen a decrease in the congestion in this area as well as improved safety through the corridor,” said Satter.

The FDDOT also continues to work on the widening of State Road 390. Satter says they should be wrapping up the first segment from Baldwin Road to Jenks by the middle part of 2021.

“Then we have 2 other segments which are also under construction that recently began, one from 23rd Street to Baldwin and of course our other segment that goes from Jenks to State Road 77,” said Satter.

Across town, the FDOT is also improving transportation along state road 388.

“One of the other widening projects we have going on is our State Road 388 near the airport, we’re realigning that on State Road 79 and widening that to 4 lanes,” said Satter.

As for future projects, Satter says the FDOT is looking into widening Back Beach Road into 6 lanes.