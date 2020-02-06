FDOT receives permission to continue plans to widen U.S. 231 corridor

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Callaway Conference Center was packed with concerned residents Wednesday evening. The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization held a meeting to decide the fate of U.S 231.



After months of deliberation, the Bay County TPO gave the Florida Department of Transportation permission to continue with their plans to widen U.S. 231.



“We’re gonna allow that traffic to keep moving through that area, we need to improve capacity, it’s gonna reduce congestion, and it’s gonna be a safer area for everybody so I think those things were accomplished,” said Ian Satter, the spokesperson for the FDOT.



But the highly anticipated project has received a lot of criticism.



“My concern is that 30 to 40 years from now, we’re gonna find ourselves in the exact same place that communities are in now which is taking down their flyovers,” said Lynne Schneider with Panama City Growing Strong.



The DOT says the latest design addresses those concerns.



“We have the flyover that’s still in place but we have open space underneath, we’ve opened it up to allow the opportunity there for landscaping and other sort of county or city projects beneath that,” Satter said.



The project consists of three flyovers. One from U.S. 98 going up towards 23rd Street. Another segment that goes up from 23rd Street to Pipeline Road and then another flyover from Pipeline Road to Penny Road.



“Over the next four years we’re gonna continue purchasing property along that corridor, the first phase will be that area known as malfunction junction and that should start hopefully within the next 5 to 6 years,” Satter said.



If all goes according to plan, the DOT says the first phase of construction could begin in five years.