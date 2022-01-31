CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Travel on interstates poses its own challenges and frustrations.

Everything from traffic crash delays to tire blow-outs that leave you stranded on the side of the road.

But the Florida Department of Transportation’s ‘Road Ranger’ program is hoping to help make the trip as smooth as possible.

FDOT started the road ranger program in northwest Florida just a few years ago.

It is a free service to provide assistance along I-10 and U.S. 231.

“Say you go to work in the morning, or you’re coming home and you get a flat tire or you are overheating, we got water on the truck, we’ll change a tire for you. Anything to help you get going,” road ranger John Martin said.

FDOT officials monitor traffic from Escambia to Jefferson counties from inside their traffic management center.

“It’s significantly reduced the amount of time that we’ve had closures on the interstate and U.S. 231,” FDOT Public Information Director Ian Satter said. “With their assistance, we are able to clear crashes more quickly and efficiently and safely and that’s important for us because we have to make sure people can get to their destinations, that goods and services can continue to move across Northwest Florida, so they provide a valuable service and its just nice to know that peace of mind that if something does happen on the interstate somebody is there to help you.”

Road rangers are also asking drivers to be aware of them as they assist other drivers on the side of the road.

“It’s especially dangerous for us sitting there trying to work and have semis going 70+ mph whizzing by you,” Martin said. “It gets pretty scary out there but it just helps if you at least move over or slow down.”

Another reminder…The road rangers are protected by the state “Move Over” law.

If you find yourself in need of a road ranger, dial *347 to request assistance.