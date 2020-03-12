LIVE NOW /
FDOT prepares to open eastbound side of 23rd Street Flyover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists will soon see some changes coming to the 23rd Street Flyover. 

Drivers will see new traffic restrictions coming up within the next few weeks to prepare for the opening of the westbound portion of the project. 

Once open, motorists will be able to travel eastbound across the flyover and to the Hathaway Bridge, experiencing no traffic lights. 

Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Ian Satter, says the eastbound portion of the flyover has been an extreme success and he is expecting the same when the eastbound portion opens. 

“It is going to be a much smoother ride,” Satter said. “It’s going to reduce those travel times, it’s going to reduce congestion, people are going to get to their destination quicker and safer.” 

The westbound portion of the flyover is set to open within the next couple months. After open, FDOT will finish up the ramps of the flyover, which will eliminate the use of temporary U.S. 98.

