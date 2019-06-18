FDOT in design phase of re-surfacing 6th street in downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Even before the storm, commuters traveling down 6th street in downtown Panama City said they’ve noticed a number of potholes– but now they’re getting worse.



“This road is at best, ridiculous, needs to be fixed and I’m kind of tired of it,” said Panama City Resident, Michael Duncan.



Michael Duncan works right off 6th street and said these potholes have gotten worse over time. The road was last completely repaved in 2004, with occasional fixes to some parts throughout the years.

However, as the asphalt nears the end of its lifespan it’s time to look to the future and improve safety on the roadway and residents agree something needs to be done.

“They’re very dangerous and you can’t even see them because you’re looking at other drivers,” said Panama City Resident, Chance Hinton.



Florida Department of Transportation officials said they’ve been actively watching this road and are currently in the design process of redeveloping it.

Spokesperson, Ian Satter, said the entire road is likely to be replaced in 2021…with additional fixes.

“We’re going to have a complete resurfacing job out here, new drainage out here as well which also will assist with some flooding issues. That’s why we’re in the design phase right now because along with the re-surfacing, they’ll have some drainage improvements as well so a big project coming up and it will improve in the next couple of years,” said Satter.

However, residents tell us potholes aren’t just an issue in downtown Panama City, but all over. “Something needs to be done about not only this road… but all the roads in Bay County,” said Duncan.

FDOT officials urge commuters that see an issue on the roadway to contact them about the problem as soon as possible.

