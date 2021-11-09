FDOT alleviating stormwater problems as part of Hwy 390 widening project

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Transportation will be using larger drainage pipes underneath the Highway 390 widening project.

FDOT crews finished the drainage work at Highway 390 and Georgia Avenue last week.

This week, they’re working on drainage at West 17th Street.

“As of yesterday, I think they had three pieces left to install of that box culvert and it will be completed so the crossings there will be complete and allow water to flow under 390 as it should and not be constricted,” said Lynn Haven Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot.

At five feet by eight feet, the precast concrete box culvert handles a larger volume of water than a standard drainage pipe.

“It’s great to be able to have that volume that we can move and get under 390 and get it out from that side of the city so it will be a huge help in moving stormwater along during the heavy rains,” Lightfoot said.

FDOT officials said the completed project will more than double stormwater drainage capacity.

They also said they’ve accelerated their work to address the recent flooding.

One resident who got eight inches of water inside his home is optimistic.

“Alleviating this, you know, we only have, this whole entire neighborhood only fed with two drains, so adding that is going to be a huge huge benefit to having a dry house in the future,” said Jorge Montane.

Greenbriar Boulevard is next on the list of areas getting 390 drainage relief and it should be complete by the end of the year.