SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County residents will be getting more COVID-19 vaccination and testing opportunities.

Walton County commissioners voted Tuesday to buy a modular building for the Florida Department of Health’s coastal branch in Santa Rosa Beach.

The primary use will be for expanding vaccination and testing capabilities.

The modular costs about $400-thousand, but FEMA will reimbursable the county through public assistance funding.

Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said this is a necessity for public health.

“We are borrowing basically locations to do testing and to do vaccinations plus we want to expand it,” Goldberg said. “We want to reach underserved communities. We want to reach areas that have a high population. South Walton is one of those where the requests exceed the capabilities.”

Sitework is already underway and the facility should be up and running in about four months.