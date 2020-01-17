FDLE Uniform Crime Report released

(WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its latest Uniform Crime Report, which compares crime statistics for the state’s 67 counties.

The report contains data from January-June 2019 and compares it to the same time period in 2018.

News 13 went through the data and can report both positive trends and negative ones in The Panhandle.

Bay County saw total crimes increase by 1.1%, going from 3,378 in 2018 to 3,416 in 2019. The county’s clearance rate per 100 offenses went down from 66 to 60 over the time period.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported 1,291 crimes and a clearance rate of 39.6 per 100 offenses.



Panama City Police reported a similar number with 1,121 crimes and Panama City Beach reported 526 crimes. PCPD has a clearance rate of 96.2, and PCBPD’s is 59.5 per 100 offenses. Larceny was the most common crime for all departments and Bay County overall.

Calhoun County reported 20 crimes in 2019, down from 25 in 2018. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Altha Police Department did not report data; only the Blountstown Police Department reported numbers more than 0. Blountstown’s clearance rate more than doubled from 24 to 55 per 100 offenses.

Franklin County‘s total crime index increased slightly, going from 130 in 2018 to 137 in 2019. Their clearance rate also increased from 36.9 to 44.5 per 100 offenses. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was the only one to report numbers more than zero; Apalachicola and Carrabelle Police did not report for 2019.

Gulf County‘s crime index went up from 94 to 127. Its clearance rate was cut nearly in half, with 68.1 in 2018 down to 33.9 in 2019. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and Port St. Joe Police Department were the only two agencies reporting numbers more than zero.

Holmes County‘s crime index decreased from 139 to 105 total crimes. Their clearance rate increased by 10 times, going from 7.7 in 2018 to 77.1 in 2019. Bonifay Police had a 100/100 clearance rate per 100 offenses, and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office had a 75.5 clearance rate out of 100.

Jackson County‘s total crime index went up from 530 to 610. The county’s clearance rate decreased from 25.1 to 20.5 per 100 offenses.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had a 17.9 clearance rate.

Walton County‘s total crime rate also increased from 472 to 497, with only the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reporting. WCSO had a 23.1 clearance rate per 100 offenses in 2019. The county’s 2018 number was 36.4.

Liberty County did not report any statistics for 2019.

For the full report click here.