LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

FDLE sets up tip line on Powerhouse Motorsports shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has set up a tip line over the Saturday night shooting at Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Calhoun County.

More than 3,000 people were at the racetrack for a car show, a sound competition and a birthday party.

Sgt. Colby Beck of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the incident. Beck is reported to be in stable condition. Investigators say the shooter, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed in the altercation.

“It seems to have started over some disagreement about maybe a side wager on a race that was out on the track. Maybe with not wanting to pay out, guns were drawn and our deputies happened to be close and they engaged the shooter and unfortunately, there is a lost life,” said Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel.

Four other people were shot in the incident. They were all treated and released.

The FDLE is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, “or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to please call FDLE at (1-877-327-6145).”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: Development likely in Gulf as hurricane season officially begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics: Development likely in Gulf as hurricane season officially begins"

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 93-L likely to develop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking the Tropics: Invest 93-L likely to develop"

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly talks 2020 hurricane season with NHC Director Ken Graham

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly talks 2020 hurricane season with NHC Director Ken Graham"

Kia Yanna Monroe interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kia Yanna Monroe interview"

George Floyd's children say violence is not the answer

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's children say violence is not the answer"
More Local News