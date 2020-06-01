FDLE sets up tip line on Powerhouse Motorsports shooting

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has set up a tip line over the Saturday night shooting at Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Calhoun County.

More than 3,000 people were at the racetrack for a car show, a sound competition and a birthday party.

Sgt. Colby Beck of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the incident. Beck is reported to be in stable condition. Investigators say the shooter, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed in the altercation.

“It seems to have started over some disagreement about maybe a side wager on a race that was out on the track. Maybe with not wanting to pay out, guns were drawn and our deputies happened to be close and they engaged the shooter and unfortunately, there is a lost life,” said Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel.

Four other people were shot in the incident. They were all treated and released.

The FDLE is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, “or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to please call FDLE at (1-877-327-6145).”