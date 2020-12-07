FDLE raids home of data scientist providing alternate coronavirus numbers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rebekah Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement raided the home of a former state employee who has been critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has provided alternate numbers to the public about infections.

Rebekah Jones said on Twitter that the raid happened at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and she claimed the agents pointed a gun at her and her children. In May of this year, Jones left her job at Florida’s Department of Health after claiming that state authorities wanted her to change COVID case data to support DeSantis’s call to reopen the state.

In a statement to the media, FDLE Spokeswoman, Gretl Plessinger said the raid was part of an active investigation stemming from unauthorized access to the Department of Health’s messaging system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Memorial created in honor of two young children who passed in tragic accident

Local organizations look to make Christmas happen for many families

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration

Calhoun County Shooting update

American Muscle Car Club holding 2nd Project 25 Toy Drive & Car Show

Community caroling event helps to support the Bay County area

More Local News

Don't Miss