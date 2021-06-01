FDLE: Kaylee Phillips missing since Monday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for your help locating a missing child. Kaylee Phillips, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 31, 2021 around the 16800 block of NW Orange Avenue in Blountstown, FL.

Kaylee is a white female and was last seen wearing glasses and a large backpack on a pink and white Huffy bicycle. She is approximately 5’07” and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information contact FDLE or the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or 911.