FDLE: Kaylee Phillips missing since Monday

News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for your help locating a missing child. Kaylee Phillips, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 31, 2021 around the 16800 block of NW Orange Avenue in Blountstown, FL.

Kaylee is a white female and was last seen wearing glasses and a large backpack on a pink and white Huffy bicycle. She is approximately 5’07” and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information contact FDLE or the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

A Springfield arrest leads to a bigger issue with overcrowding in the Bay County Jail

Panama City Weather 6-1-2021

Vaccination clinic for children

Toxicology results released in Coconut Creek Family Fun Park crash that took two lives of children

Florida news anchor recovering after car crash involving drunk driver

Gulf World Marine Institute releases loggerhead sea turtle

More Local News

Don't Miss