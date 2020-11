This is a still image from video released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office following a fatal shooting in Crestview.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Crestview.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the agency was handling the investigating after a “wanted individual” was shot and killed in the parking lot of a McDonalds in Crestview on Ferdon Boulevard.

The agency did not say who shot the wanted individual but law enforcement agencies typically ask the FDLE to step in when one of their deputies uses lethal force.