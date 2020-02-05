FDLE: Corrections officer charged in child porn case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police-lights-file-jpg_20160209082312-159532

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested two men, including a local corrections officer, in a child porn case.

Timothy William Borton

Timothy William Borton, 53, of Chipley was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of transmitting child pornography. Borton is a correctional officer at Bay Correctional Facility in Panama City, officials wrote in a news release.

Daniel Bryan Matthew Joyce, 27, also of Chipley, was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of his sex offender probation.    

Daniel Bryan Matthew Joyce

On February 4, a search warrant was served at the residence both men shared. The investigation determined that Borton received and sent multiple child pornography files, which showed children as young as five years old, officials wrote. Child pornography was also found on a computer belonging to Joyce, which is a violation of the conditions of his sex offender probation with the state of Florida, officials wrote.

Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are pending a full forensic review of the items seized, officials wrote

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience"

Lucky Puppy Rescue to hold annual luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Puppy Rescue to hold annual luncheon"

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Life Management Support Groups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Management Support Groups"

East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks"

Contract awarded for construction at WTP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contract awarded for construction at WTP"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.