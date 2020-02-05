FDLE: Corrections officer charged in child porn case

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested two men, including a local corrections officer, in a child porn case.

Timothy William Borton

Timothy William Borton, 53, of Chipley was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of transmitting child pornography. Borton is a correctional officer at Bay Correctional Facility in Panama City, officials wrote in a news release.

Daniel Bryan Matthew Joyce, 27, also of Chipley, was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of his sex offender probation.

Daniel Bryan Matthew Joyce

On February 4, a search warrant was served at the residence both men shared. The investigation determined that Borton received and sent multiple child pornography files, which showed children as young as five years old, officials wrote. Child pornography was also found on a computer belonging to Joyce, which is a violation of the conditions of his sex offender probation with the state of Florida, officials wrote.

Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are pending a full forensic review of the items seized, officials wrote