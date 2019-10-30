FCSO continues to search for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search continues to find one Franklin County resident who disappeared Monday afternoon.

“We had two days without any success and into part of the third day were still looking for Micky Majerus,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

But, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search relentlessly. On Wednesday, the team deepened their search.

“We have two helicopters coming from Calhoun County and Wakulla County that are going to assist us in the search,” Smith said.

Over the past two days, FCSO has searched for Majerus using drones, canines, ATVs and horses.

“We have exhausted so many means,” Smith said.

They believe this to be a missing person case, but it could be more.

“We are also running a parallel criminal investigation looking if there was possibly any foul play,” Smith said. “We don’t see any indications of that from her home, but we are looking into that as well.”

On Thursday, they will deploy a dive team to search nearby ponds and possibly the Gulf.

“We’re just leaving no stone un-turned,” Smith said. “We’re checking every single possible avenue where she might be.”

They are advising anyone who has seen Majerus to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

