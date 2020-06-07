FCSO and FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting on Apalachicola Bridge

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB)–The Apalachicola Bridge was shut down Saturday morning as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated an officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says an officer with the Apalachicola Police Department was involved in an on-duty shooting around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Panama City with non life threatening injuries. Sheriff A.J. Smith says the officer involved was not hurt.

The bridge reopened around 8:00 a.m.

The investigation is on-going.