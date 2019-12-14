FCC approves plan for three-digit suicide prevention hotline number

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Soon, people across the country may have an easier way to connect to a mental health operator in a time of emergency.

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to create a three-digit suicide prevention hotline number.

Once the number is activated, anyone will be able to call 9-8-8 to connect to experts in suicide prevention and mental health. The goal of this number is to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and to make it easier for people to get immediate assistance.

Life Management Center CEO, Ned Ailes, says this line will be a great resource to both the nation and our community.

“This is an important resource because it simplifies people’s access to suicide prevention and crisis intervention anytime they need it,” Ailes said.

The next step is a comment period before the FCC votes.

