FBI seeking victim emails in 2020 Election intimidation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI is seeking victim emails that may be related to voter intimidation and suppression matters, officials wrote Monday in a news release.

Anyone who receives email correspondence that appears to threaten violence or retaliation related to the 2020 Election, is asked to report this information directly to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or their local FBI field office. The local office is FBI Jacksonville (904) 248-7000.

Victims are asked to include their contact information, a copy of the email, and the email header which is typically hidden in the standard inbox view.

Instructions for accessing header information vary according to the email service provider, but can be located by searching for “view email header for (email service provider).” To confirm, the email header information is helpful information, but not required to submit a related complaint.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) complaint form can be accessed at www.ic3.gov. FBI officials held a news conference about voter intimidation emails last week. They also issued a statement Monday.

“The FBI takes all election-related threats seriously whether it is vote fraud, voter suppression, or threats from cyber or foreign influence actors. The FBI Jacksonville Division is committed to supporting our election security partners throughout the state of Florida, and protecting our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” officials wrote. “Help from the public is also vital to our effort. We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious, election-related activity to their local FBI field office. To learn more about federal election crimes visit www.fbi.gov/elections, and for tips and best practices to protect digital devices, social media accounts, private information and more visit www.fbi.gov/protectedvoices.”