FBI leader who supervised corruption investigation is promoted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The second top leader who oversaw the Lynn Haven corruption investigation is moving on.

Rachel Rojas was promoted to assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rojas was serving as the special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida.

As part of her work, Rojas took up an investigation into corruption in Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael. Rojas along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe determined that multiple people committed fraud, bribery, and other crimes both before and after the hurricane.

Seven people have already accepted guilty pleas as part of the investigation and two others, Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are awaiting trial.

Rojas promotion will not impact the case, FBI officials said Wednesday.

There are multiple individuals overseeing the case and they will continue on after the transition, “with no loss in momentum,” said Amanda Videll the public affairs officer for FBI Jacksonville.

“Rojas joined the FBI in 1996 as an investigative specialist for the New York Field Office. She successfully applied to become a special agent and completed her academy training in 2000,” the FBi wrote in a news release. “As an agent, Rojas returned to New York to investigate administrative and drug matters. After 9/11, she investigated financing data and communications tied to the attack.”