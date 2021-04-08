FBI: If you fake a COVID-19 vaccination card, you are breaking the law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, and the FBI are warning the public about making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards.

According to the FBI, the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as the CDC) is illegal.

The FBI said violaters also risk contracting and spreading COVID-19 in public places if they misrepresent themselves by having a fake vaccination card.

The agency said to not buy fake vaccination cards, “do not make your own vaccination cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information.”

The FBI also warns not to post photos of your vaccination card on social media because “your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.”

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, contact the HHS-OIG at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov.