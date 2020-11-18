Fazoli’s to return to Bay County with three new locations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An italian chain restaurant with a history in Panama City is returning to the area with three new locations.

Fazoli’s said Wednesday that they plan to open three new location in the Panama City area. The first new restaurant is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2021. The exact locations of the restaurants have not yet been revealed.

“Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Bob Amin of Shiv 8 Panama City, LLC to open three locations throughout Panama City,” officials wrote. “Amin began his career in the convenience store industry. In 2015, he sought to diversify his portfolio by starting his venture as a franchisee in the restaurant business.”

Currently, Amin owns 17 convenience stores in the Florida Panhandle, as well as seven Marco’s Pizza restaurants and four Checkers and Rally’s restaurants in the Panama City area. Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states.

“Fazoli’s first caught my attention when I was a college student in Atlanta; I would always eat a ton of their craveable unlimited breadsticks,” Amin said. “So while I was looking to expand my brand portfolio, Fazoli’s was an obvious choice. I reached out to a few of my friends who own Fazoli’s restaurants and they all had the same feedback: The brand’s back-end corporate support is really strong, and access and supply of products is super easy. I was sold.”

The brand’s indulgent, high-quality food served as another selling point for Amin, he said.

“There’s nothing like Fazoli’s in Panama City, we don’t really even have many Italian restaurants,” Amin said. “When you’re in a small town, people are always waiting to try new restaurants, so we believe Fazoli’s will be a home run for the community. Fazoli’s is the only restaurant in the area that people will be able to enjoy premium Italian dishes at an incredible price. The hot, fresh breadsticks alone will make them go crazy! I couldn’t be more excited to join this all-around incredible brand.”