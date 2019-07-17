Father-Son Duo Behind Bars After Being Busted for Drugs

Two Walton County men are behind bars, facing serious charges. An initial traffic stop led to a big break in an ongoing drug investigation.

Several pounds of cocaine were seized along with guns and cash.

A father-son duo have been on Walton County Investigators radar for several months. Both men have been the focus of an ongoing drug investigation.

Kadeem Ingram, 29 and Kenneth Ingram were speeding down I-10 when the blue lights turned on. K9 Drago began investigating the vehicle and soon started alerting the deputy, that drugs were inside.

“He probably almost passed out with that amount of cocaine in there. You know a lot of drugs for sure,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Walton County Sheriffs Office.

A search revealed almost four pounds of powder cocaine hidden in a duffle bag. Plus $4,000 dollars cash.

“Think about 28 grams to an ounce 16 ounces to a pound, that’s a whole lot of cocaine,” shared Sheriff Adkinson.

Here’s the breakdown. If Kenneth and Kadeem took these drugs for distribution and sorted them into half-a-gram, which is how cocaine is most commonly sold. They would have been able to sell to roughly, 5,376 people.

“I think that gives you the idea of the sophistication of these folks and the amount of weight that they are moving,” said Sheriff Adkinson.

Following search warrants for two homes in DeFuniak Springs, another pound of cocaine was found and several guns. Deputies say they also found a kilo press, which is how powder cocaine is pressed into a kilo brick. “That is very rare. I’ve been doing this for 26 years and I’ve never seen another one.”

Both men are facing charges of trafficking cocaine with other charges pending.

“These are big-time drug dealers. ANd they are going to be charged appropriately. They are looking at extremely long prison sentences,” said Sheriff Adkinson.

Kenneth Ingram received a bond of $150,000. And Kadeem Ingram is being held without bond.