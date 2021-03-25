Father and son charged in child sex abuse case

SNEADS, Fla. — A Sneads father and son are charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Eddie Garland Lee, 48, and his son, William Michael Lee, 22, of Sneads, were arrested Thursday, officials wrote

Eddie Garland Lee
William Lee

Eddie Lee is charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of violation of probation, agents added. Eddie Lee is currently on felony probation for unrelated charges.

William Lee is charged with 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

FDLE’s Pensacola and Panama City Field Office agents, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department, previously executed a search warrant at the Lee’s home, and forensic examinations of both of the Lees computers uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts. Some of the children were toddlers, agents wrote.  

