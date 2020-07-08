Father and son charged in child porn case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies said Wednesday that they have arrested a father and son who both possessed child pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office received two reports from the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children, (NCMEC,) in reference to graphic images of child pornography being uploaded to a social media application, officials wrote.

These reports led Sheriff’s Office investigators, patrol deputies, and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to a residence in Springfield. Once there, contact was made with Robert and Joseph Hauck. Joseph Hauck was identified as the person who uploaded the images to the social media application. Through further investigation, Robert Hauck was found to have numerous files of child pornography stored on his computer.

Robert E. Hauck, 56, was arrested and charged with 18 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child. He was taken to the Bay County Jail, and is currently being held on $180,000 bond.

Joseph Hauck, 16, was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.