Fatal truck accident in Washington County on Tuesday evening

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — A semi and a pickup truck collided in Washington County on Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the 23-year-old male driver from Panama City died from his injuries.

The highway patrol said he was in a red Ford Ranger and was heading east on State Road 20, while the blue tractor trailer was traveling west.

They said the driver of the Ranger crossed over the center line, collided with the tractor trailer, and was thrown from the vehicle.

The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 60-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The roadway was closed to traffic for more than three hours.