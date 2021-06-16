Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jackson County

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alford man was killed by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies during an early morning confrontation Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed they are investigating the incident which happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on Stuckey Road.

Family members of John Earle Barnes identified him as the man who was shot and killed by deputies.

They said he called law enforcement for help around midnight and then started arguing with them. He also streamed his interaction with them on Facebook. But family members added he had mental issues and needed help.

During the altercation family members say he stepped out of his trailer with a pellet gun and pointed it towards the deputies.

Which then lead them to shoot and kill him, family members said.